Lana Nusseibeh meets with Georgy Borisenko

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation held a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi to discuss ongoing regional and international developments.

The meeting was co-chaired by Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, for the UAE side, and Georgy Borisenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, for the Russian side.

The two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and the critical role of dialogue and diplomacy.

The discussions also emphasised the importance of mediation efforts for fostering peace and stability and reaffirmed the importance of the UN Charter and international law as a critical underpinning for the long-term resolution of conflicts.

The meeting also reflected the well-established cooperation between the UAE and Russia in various bilateral fields.

Both sides underscored the importance of preventing further escalation, advancing diplomatic efforts, and sustaining dialogue and political contacts on regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as further continued cooperation at the United Nations.