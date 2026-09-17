Nahyan bin Mubarak visits 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair today.

The Fair’s 35th edition opened on 13th September 2026 and will run until 18th September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

During his tour of the Fair, Nahyan bin Mubarak visited a number of pavilions and publishing houses. He also met with Arab and international publishers whose annual participation helps strengthen the Fair’s standing and reinforce the presence and reach of the Arabic language through cultural initiatives and high-quality publications that enrich the knowledge and cultural awareness of all members of society.

The tour included visits to the Balkan Culture Pavilion; the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre pavilion; the Emirati Pioneers pavilion, which celebrates Emirati writer and cultural figure Mohammed Al Murr; the Abu Dhabi Culture Pavilion; the German Pavilion; the Sharjah Book Authority pavilion; the Motivate Media Group pavilion; Al Farahidi Stage; the Sandooq Al Watan pavilion; and the Al Ain University pavilion.

During the visit, Nahyan bin Mubarak explored the publications, projects, and cultural and knowledge-based initiatives presented by the participating pavilions and platforms.

He also learned about the latest publications and programmes offered by participating institutions and publishing houses to support publishing, reading, and translation, promote Arab culture, and strengthen engagement with cultures from around the world.

He also attended a selection of the Fair’s cultural, knowledge-based, artistic, and educational events and programmes, including seminars, panel discussions, workshops, and activities designed for various segments of society. These events contribute to promoting knowledge and reading while supporting the cultural and creative industries.

During stops at several participating pavilions and platforms, he was briefed on the publications, initiatives, and projects on display, as well as their role in supporting the cultural landscape, raising public awareness, and strengthening engagement among writers, publishers, intellectuals, and readers.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his appreciation for the Fair’s rich cultural and intellectual offering, as well as its diverse content and experiences, which expand visitors’ knowledge and open new avenues for learning, discovery, and cultural engagement.

He also praised the Fair’s outstanding organisation, the diversity of its local, Arab, and international participation, and the quality of its programmes and events, which further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for culture and publishing.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak was accompanied during the tour by a number of officials and members of the Fair’s organising team.

The current edition is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Turn the Page, Read the World”. It hosts 1,200 exhibitors from 95 countries, alongside a distinguished group of writers, thinkers, academics, publishers, and creatives from around the world. The Fair presents an extensive programme featuring approximately 1,500 cultural, knowledge-based, artistic, and educational events.

This year, the Fair reflects its commitment to opening new horizons for reading and knowledge and transforming books into a space for dialogue and engagement with diverse cultures and human experiences. Balkan Culture, in collaboration with the Republic of North Macedonia, is featured as the Guest of Honour, creating opportunities for dialogue and interaction between Emirati and Arab creatives and their counterparts from the Balkan countries. This participation reflects the Fair’s international dimension and its role in building bridges of cultural communication.

The Fair has selected renowned scholar Al-Khalil ibn Ahmad Al-Farahidi as the Focus Personality of its current edition, in recognition of his pioneering contributions to the Arabic language and his foundational role in establishing its linguistic sciences. It has also selected “Don Quixote” by Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes as the Book of the World, celebrating a literary work that transcends cultural boundaries.

Through its direction and programmes, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair seeks to reaffirm its commitment to strengthening the status of the Arabic language, supporting reading and books, empowering creatives and publishers, and anticipating the future of the cultural and creative industries. These efforts reflect global transformations in publishing, strengthen culture’s contribution to building a knowledge-based economy, and consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a platform for dialogue among cultures and peoples.