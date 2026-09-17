UAE delegation visits United States to explore latest Agentic AI applications

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Government’s Artificial Intelligence Office, in collaboration with the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, is organising a visit to the United States by a government delegation of more than 50, bringing together Chief AI Officers and leaders from federal and local government entities.

The visit will provide the delegation with first-hand exposure to the latest global developments and applications in Agentic AI, as well as advanced models and practices across leading technology companies and academic institutions.

The visit aims to connect government capabilities with leading global knowledge and expertise in Agentic AI, while exploring partnerships that can accelerate its adoption across government services and operations and strengthen national capabilities for its safe and responsible deployment. These efforts support the UAE Government’s drive to achieve its national target of transforming 50% of government sectors, operations and services into Agentic AI-powered operating models within two years.

Spanning five days, the visit marks the Chief AI Officers’ second international mission. It will focus on emerging trends and applications in Agentic AI, advanced models and practices developed by leading technology and academic institutions, and opportunities to translate global knowledge and expertise into tangible advancements in government.

Omar Sultan Al Olama affirmed that, guided by the vision of its leadership, the UAE is taking a proactive approach to building a government capable of anticipating and navigating technological shifts, while harnessing their potential to advance national priorities.

He noted that empowering government entities with specialised AI leadership creates the institutional capability to connect global developments with government needs and make informed decisions on adopting technologies that enhance efficiency and strengthen future readiness.

He said, “Our focus is on empowering Chief AI Officers to lead the development and adoption of artificial intelligence across government by expanding their knowledge partnerships, deepening their exposure to advanced global models, and translating knowledge into practical pathways aligned with the priorities of their respective entities. This includes strengthening their understanding of the potential of Agentic AI and the requirements for its safe and responsible use, supporting the shift from exploring opportunities to deploying them across government services and operations.”

The visit will feature a series of meetings and engagements with leading technology companies and academic institutions, including Dell Technologies, NVIDIA, Salesforce, Dreamforce, Cognition, Google, Poolside, Snowflake, Databricks, AMD and Microsoft, alongside Stanford University and the Institute of Foundation Models at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The engagements will explore the latest Agentic AI applications and approaches to their development and adoption, as well as the opportunities and challenges associated with deployment at scale. The delegation will also exchange insights with global technology leaders and experts and explore areas of collaboration and partnership that can be translated into practical applications and approaches supporting the priorities of UAE government entities.

The visit is designed to connect government leaders directly with global centers of technology and innovation and bring knowledge and experience from leading companies into government entities. This will further strengthen national coordination and accelerate the transition from exploring the potential of emerging technologies to deploying them at scale and expanding their impact across government.

Ahead of the visit, the UAE Government’s Artificial Intelligence Office, in collaboration with the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, organized a preparatory session for the Chief AI Officers. The meetup presented the visit programme, key destinations and priority areas, while discussing the opportunities and intended outcomes to strengthen participants’ readiness and maximise the value and impact of the visit.

The Chief AI Officers’ international visits reflect the UAE’s approach to building a government ecosystem that stays connected to technological transformation at its source, translating global knowledge into national expertise, capabilities and practices. Led by specialised AI leadership across government entities, this approach strengthens the UAE Government’s readiness for the next phases of artificial intelligence.