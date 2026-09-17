DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The second season of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament – Kuwait begins today, with the final scheduled to take place on 25 September.

The tournament is part of the strategic partnership established by the DP World ILT20 with Kuwait Cricket last year, aimed at creating greater opportunities for cricketers in the region.

The tournament opens with a double-header, with Boubayan Warriors taking on Failaka Guardians at 5:30pm, followed by Kuwait Falcons facing Pearl Strikers at 9pm local time.

The defending champions, Boubayan Warriors will be led by captain Mohammad Aslam, with Bilal Tahir serving as his deputy. Both players featured in the DP World ILT20 Season 4, with Aslam representing Sharjah Warriorz and Tahir turning out for Desert Vipers.

The Failaka Guardians will be captained by Meet Bhavsar, who featured for Gulf Giants in the DP World ILT20, alongside Mohamed Shafeeq, who represented MI Emirates, and Adnan Idrees, who was part of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad. Shiraz Khan will serve as the vice-captain.

The Kuwait Falcons will be led by captain Yasin Patel, with Clinto Anto as his deputy, while Pearl Strikers will be captained by Ali Zaheer, with Ravija Sandaruwan as Vice Captain.

Anudeep Chenthamara, who represented Dubai Capitals in the DP World ILT20 last season, is also part of the Pearl Strikers squad.

With the DP World ILT20 Season 5 Player Auction scheduled for 1 October, the tournament provides another opportunity for Kuwait's players to showcase their skills and put themselves in contention for opportunities at the next level.

President of Kuwait Cricket, Haider Farman, said, “We are delighted to welcome the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament back to Kuwait for its second edition. Following the success of last year’s tournament, which saw several Kuwait-based players earn opportunities in DP World ILT20 Season 4, this year’s edition takes on even greater significance ahead of the Season 5 Player Auction.

“The tournament provides our players with an important platform to showcase their talent, compete at a high level and put themselves in contention for opportunities on the global stage. We are proud of the pathway this partnership continues to create for emerging cricketers in Kuwait, and we look forward to another highly competitive and exciting edition of the tournament.”

All matches will be streamed on Cricketlounge.tv

DP World ILT20 Development Tournament Kuwait Season 2 Squads 2026

Boubayan Warriors: Mohammad Aslam (C), Bilal Tahir (VC), Usman Gani, Nawaf Dadarkar, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Mohammad Adnan, Mohammad Aqif, Shahid Shameem, Nithin Saldanha, Sumanraj Karunanithi, Nasir Hussain, Rohan Wijewardana, Nawaf Ahmed, Madhushan Nayannajith

Failaka Guardians: Meet Bhavsar (C), Shiraz Khan (VC), Adnan Idrees, Mathankumar Sankarapandiyan, Prasath Jeyaprakash, Mohamed Shafeeq, Jude Saldanha, Santhosh Kumar, Govind Sunil Kumar, Vikrant Gupta, Ilyas Ahmed, Abdul Haseeb, Khaliq Anwar, Ahmed Mirza

Kuwait Falcons: Yasin Patel (C), Clinto Anto (VC), Sankar Varathappan, Ummer Abbas, Hamoud Amunullah, Zarwali Khan, Nimish Latheif, Abdullah Zaher, Ashfaq Ahmad, Arunraj Selvaraj, Naveen Jacob, Zafar Bhatti, M Farook, Vishal Kumar

Pearl Strikers: Ali Zaheer (C), Ravija Sandaruwan (VC), Umar Abdullah, Manjula Prasan, Naveen Raj, Anudeep Chenthamara, Ansal Nazar, Nimesh Ridmika, Vishwa Teja Nettem, Ahsan Ul Haq, Danish Javed, Abdhul Mujeeb, Akalanka Dilshan, Mohammad Aamir