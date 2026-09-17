Dubai Media Council, ABG partner to strengthen Dubai's media industry through responsible AI in advertising, talent development

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Media Council (DMC) and the Advertising Business Group (ABG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop industry frameworks for the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in advertising, and launch initiatives to develop talent and strengthen governance across the sector.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit 2026, advances the Council's vision of building a globally competitive media industry that leads in innovation and sets the benchmark for responsible adoption of emerging technologies.

The MoU was signed by Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, and Eleni Kitra, CEO & Executive Director of Advertising Business Group. ABG is a Dubai-based advertiser-led industry body, operating under the umbrella and supervision of Dubai Chambers, dedicated to enhancing marketing capability, transparency, and innovation across the region.

Under the MoU, DMC and ABG will work together to develop a comprehensive framework for the ethical application of AI in advertising. This includes principles of transparency, fairness, accountability and human oversight, as well as clear safeguards to address bias, protect data privacy, and ensure the disclosure of AI-generated content.

The framework will also support the development of practical guidelines and implementation standards that can be adopted across the sector to promote consistency and accountability in the use of emerging technologies, further strengthening the enabling environment for AI-driven innovation to flourish across Dubai's media industry.

The partnership also aims to drive talent development in response to growing industry demand, with plans to introduce certification programmes designed to upskill mid-level marketing professionals. These programmes will be developed in collaboration with academic and industry partners, with a focus on equipping professionals with the capabilities required to navigate an increasingly technology-driven landscape.

Further, the agreement will support the advancement of responsible marketing practices, strengthen governance, and promote the adoption of data-driven measurement standards across the advertising sector.

Nehal Badri said, “Dubai’s media industry continues to evolve rapidly, driven by proactive initiatives and the adoption of advanced technologies. Strengthening ethical frameworks for the use of artificial intelligence, while investing strongly in talent development, is essential to ensuring this progress is sustainable and globally competitive.

"Our partnership with ABG reflects a shared commitment to advancing responsible marketing practices, establishing clear standards for the use of AI, and equipping professionals with the skills needed to lead the media industry forward. The advertising sector plays a vital role in driving innovation, competitiveness and sustainable growth across the wider industry. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen governance, enhance transparency, and create new opportunities that reinforce Dubai's position as a leading global media hub."

Eleni Kitra said, “Dubai Media Council has demonstrated remarkable leadership in driving the evolution of Dubai's media landscape and creating an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and growth. As the media and marketing industry undergoes significant transformation, Dubai is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in shaping global conversations around innovation, talent, technology, and responsible growth.

“We are excited to support this vision by bringing the industry together to develop future talent, foster greater collaboration across the ecosystem, and strengthen Dubai's position as a global benchmark for marketing, media, and innovation.”

The MoU will drive knowledge exchange and sustained engagement through working groups, industry roundtables, and thought leadership and global outreach initiatives, fostering expertise sharing, developing policy and market insights, and collaboration to organise international industry events.

A joint working committee will be established to oversee implementation, define priorities, and set timelines and key performance indicators for agreed initiatives.

The agreement forms part of the Dubai Media Council's efforts to foster stronger collaboration between government and industry to support the evolving needs of Dubai's media industry.