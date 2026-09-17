iCapital deepens commitment to Middle East with ADGM license

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- iCapital, the global fintech company shaping the future of investing, today announced significant milestones that reinforce its long-term commitment to the Middle East: the receipt of a Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial center of Abu Dhabi, and the expansion of Sharia-compliant investment strategies to eligible investors across the region.

The ADGM license strengthens iCapital's ability to serve eligible clients locally and supports the firm's broader strategy of delivering institutional-quality alternative investment opportunities to a growing base of professional and qualified investors across the Gulf region.

The license follows the establishment of its Abu Dhabi office in December 2025, iCapital's first in the Middle East, and builds on its strategic partnership with MPW Capital Advisors, the firm's regional distribution partner across the GCC — together forming a gateway to one of the world's fastest-growing wealth management markets.

“The Middle East is one of the most dynamic and strategically important growth markets for iCapital. The receipt of our ADGM license and the expansion of Sharia-compliant strategies mark important milestones in our long-term commitment to the region. As wealth managers and eligible investors increasingly incorporate alternative investments, including private markets and hedge funds, into diversified portfolios, we are focused on delivering the products, technology infrastructure, and education needed to support thoughtful implementation at scale. Our local presence in Abu Dhabi strengthens our ability to serve clients across the Gulf with solutions that reflect regional requirements and the continued evolution of the wealth management ecosystem,” said Brooks Entwistle, Head of International at iCapital.

“We congratulate iCapital on securing its FSP and welcome its continued expansion in ADGM. This reflects the strength of ADGM’s ecosystem in enabling global financial services firms to scale from Abu Dhabi and deliver innovative investment solutions across the region. As demand for alternative and Sharia-compliant investment strategies continues to grow, ADGM remains committed to supporting a dynamic, well-regulated environment that advances the development of the wealth and asset management sector,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM.

iCapital continues to broaden its regional capabilities through investment solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of local investors, including Sharia-compliant strategies. Working with Aditum Investment Management Limited, a specialist Islamic investment structuring provider with more than $9 billion in assets under management, iCapital has broadened the range of Sharia-compliant alternative investment strategies available to eligible investors. This initiative underscores the firm's commitment to bringing global capabilities to local markets in a manner that reflects regional requirements and investor preferences.

In addition to expanding local capabilities and investment solutions, iCapital continues to invest in education, market development, and industry collaboration. This commitment is also demonstrated by the return of iCapital Engage+ Dubai, which will convene leading wealth managers, asset managers, and industry experts to explore the trends shaping alternative investing, including private markets and hedge funds. Through events such as Engage+, iCapital seeks to equip wealth managers across the region, with the products, technology and knowledge needed to thoughtfully and responsibly incorporate alternative investment strategies into client portfolios.