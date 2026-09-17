Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Slovenia

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Sabina Stadler, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia, at his Palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The Slovenian ambassador paid a courtesy call on H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr on the occasion of assuming her new duties.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and wished her success in carrying out her duties in a manner that contributes to strengthening bilateral cooperation at various levels.

Ambassador Stadler expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm hospitality and gracious reception.

She praised the UAE's regional and international standing and highlighted the development witnessed by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah across various fields.