United Arab Bank ranks 10th globally in its peer group in Forbes’ World’s Top Performing Banks 2026

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- United Arab Bank (UAB) has been ranked 10th globally in its peer group in Forbes’ World’s Top Performing Banks 2026, recognising the Bank’s consistent financial performance, resilience and strategic progress.

Forbes’ inaugural ranking, developed in partnership with Statista, evaluates banks using objective financial data across four key dimensions: profitability; growth and earnings quality; capital and funding resilience; and asset quality and efficiency.

UAB was assessed within the peer group of banks with total assets between US$3 billion and US$10 billion, placing it among the top-performing financial institutions globally within its category.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Arab Bank, said, “UAB’s ranking among the world’s leading banks in its peer group is a significant international recognition of the strength of the Bank’s financial position and the progress we have made in recent years. It reflects strategic focus, prudent risk management, and sound governance that have guided UAB’s development and strengthened its position for the future.

As we build on more than five decades of banking in the UAE, our priority is to focus on creating sustainable value for our shareholders and customers, while contributing to the continued growth and development of the UAE’s economy. We are confident in UAB’s direction and remain committed to building a resilient, responsible, and forward-looking institution that is well positioned to capture the opportunities ahead.”

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of United Arab Bank, said, “Being ranked 10th globally in our peer group by Forbes is a strong validation of the progress we have made, the discipline with which we continue to execute our strategy and the strong foundation we have established for future growth. Our focus has been on strengthening the fundamentals of the business, deepening customer relationships and investing in the capabilities that will support UAB’s long-term ambitions. This achievement also reflects the guidance of our Chairman and Board of Directors, the dedication of our people and the continued confidence of our customers. We are proud of this recognition and remain firmly focused on the future, accelerating innovation, raising standards and delivering sustainable long-term value.”

The ranking comes at an important stage in UAB’s evolution. In 2025, the Bank celebrated its 50th anniversary, introduced its refreshed corporate identity under the “United for You” brand, and strengthened its capital base through a fully subscribed AED1.03 billion rights issue, enhancing its capacity to support future growth and strategic investment.

UAB delivered robust financial results in 2025, reporting net profit of AED438 million for FY 2025, up 45% year-on-year, while total assets increased by 26% to AED27.0 billion. This performance continued into the first half of 2026, with the Bank reporting net profit of AED201 million and total assets of approximately AED28 billion.

The Forbes ranking further underscores UAB’s progress in building a resilient, customer-focused institution, supported by disciplined financial management and a clear strategic direction for the years ahead.