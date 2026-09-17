Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia on sidelines of Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia, on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit 2026, being held in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa welcomed Maka Botchorishvili, affirming the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Georgia and the shared commitment of both countries to further expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural and media collaborations and leveraging the media and creative industries to foster people-to-people ties, constructive dialogue, and cross-sector collaboration.

The two sides also discussed the transformations reshaping the global media landscape and the opportunities offered by modern technology to further advance the sector.

Maka Botchorishvili commended Dubai’s global standing and its ability to host major international events. She also praised the Arab Media Summit’s role in bringing together media leaders, decision-makers and creative talent from the region and around the world.

The meeting was attended by Giorgi Janjgava, Ambassador of Georgia to the UAE. The two sides also exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest and explored opportunities to further strengthen cooperation and boost the sharing of experiences and expertise across key sectors, particularly in the cultural and media spheres.