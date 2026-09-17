Jordanian Minister highlights expanding media cooperation between Jordan and UAE

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) --Dr. Mohammad Momani, Minister of Government Communication of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, highlighted the continued coordination and cooperation between Jordanian and Emirati media institutions, saying that the fraternal ties, shared history and common interests between the two countries provide a strong foundation for enhancing media cooperation and exchanging expertise and experiences.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit 2026, Momani said that Jordan looks with pride and appreciation at the efforts of Emirati media institutions.

He added that media institutions in the two countries are linked by protocols governing cooperation, contributing to the exchange of expertise and experiences and the development of media work.

He affirmed that the distinguished relations between the leaderships of the two countries provide an impetus for continuing efforts to broaden the horizons of cooperation in ways that serve Jordan, the UAE and their peoples.

Momani noted that media cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop within a framework of professionalism and expertise, strengthening the media's role in conveying the truth and building credibility.

He also stressed the importance of media professionals adhering to professional standards amid the vast flow of information across the digital space.