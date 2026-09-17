Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to family of national duty martyr Saeed Abdalla Alshamsi

AL AIN, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered condolences to the family of martyr Officer Cadet Saeed Abdalla Alshamsi at Majlis Zakhir in Al Ain Region.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of the martyr, who lost his life while carrying out a training mission in the UAE.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him His boundless mercy and eternal peace, and to give his family and loved ones patience and solace.