Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week – Special Water Edition to begin on 8th December

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural Abu Dhabi Water and Power Week (ADWPW) – Special Water Edition 2026 will take place from 8th to 10th December at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) announced during a media briefing.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, ADWPW will coincide with the United Nations Water Conference 2026, co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal.

The event will bring together policymakers, investors, utilities, technology pioneers and international organisations through a programme comprising the Policy and Regulation Summit, Finance and Investment Summit and Technology and Innovation Summit.

The programme aims to advance dialogue and knowledge exchange and explore practical solutions that strengthen water resilience and support sustainable economic development.

The three summits will focus on developing governance and regulatory frameworks supporting water resilience, expanding financing and investment opportunities for infrastructure projects, and accelerating the adoption of technologies and innovations for more efficient and sustainable solutions.

ADWPW will also feature the 4th Abu Dhabi Water and Power Majlis, showcases of technologies and innovative water solutions, and announcements of strategic partnerships.

The programme includes the launch of a specialised platform to support innovation and practical solutions to sector challenges, alongside the Youth Water Programme, developed in collaboration with academic institutions to enable young talent to develop innovative solutions.

The week will also host the Abu Dhabi Pavilion, featuring an interactive experience across 55 stations highlighting the emirate’s journey from its heritage and achievements to its future ambitions. It will showcase key milestones in the development of Abu Dhabi’s water system and its vision for a more sustainable future.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, said, “Abu Dhabi Water and Power Week will support global efforts to strengthen water resilience and accelerate the development of practical solutions that respond to growing demand and future challenges.”

He added that bringing together policymakers, investors, industry leaders and innovators will help strengthen cooperation, support investment and accelerate the adoption of scalable technologies and solutions.

Al Rumaithi said the event aims to deliver tangible outcomes supporting a more efficient and resilient water sector, sustainable economic growth and Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for cooperation and innovation in water and energy.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director-General of Regulatory Affairs at DoE, said water security is fundamental to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s resilience and long-term prosperity.

He said the emirate’s approach combines governance, infrastructure, investment and innovation within an integrated system capable of responding to growing demand and changing conditions.

Aligned with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and UAE Energy Strategy 2050, ADWPW aims to accelerate international cooperation and advance the policies, investments and innovations required to strengthen water and energy resilience.