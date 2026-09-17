Fuel, heating oil prices push Austrian inflation to 3.2%

VIENNA, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria's inflation rate rose by 0.4 percentage points to 3.2 percent in August.

Statistics Austria attributed the increase mainly to higher fuel and heating oil prices.

Manuela Lenk, Director-General of Statistics at Statistics Austria, confirmed the preliminary estimate issued at the beginning of September, which put August inflation at 3.2 percent.

She said services continued to contribute strongly to inflation, while food prices declined compared with the same month last year.

Lenk said higher fuel and heating oil prices in particular pushed up the inflation rate. Statistics Austria reported that fuel prices rose 26.3 percent compared with August 2025.

Transport remained a key driver of inflation, although the recent record levels in diesel, heating oil and petrol prices were not yet reflected in the August figures.