Dubai to host Global Quantum X on 4th May

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Global Quantum X (GQX), which brings together the quantum technology and cybersecurity sectors, will take place from 4th to 6th May 2027 at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, in strategic partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of GISEC Global.

Organised by GITEX, GQX will bring together governments, quantum technology leaders, national cybersecurity authorities, research institutions, enterprise adopters and investors to explore quantum technology applications and related security frameworks.

According to McKinsey’s Quantum Technology Monitor 2026, one-third of global enterprises now allocate more than US$10 million annually to quantum initiatives, while quantum technologies could unlock $2.7 trillion in global economic value over the next decade.

The event will focus on quantum computing, quantum-secured communications and next-generation sensing, alongside post-quantum security, cryptographic transition, critical infrastructure protection and national quantum readiness.

Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, said the transition to the post-quantum era represents one of the most significant shifts facing the sector and requires strong international cooperation.

He added that launching Global Quantum X will bring quantum-safe migration, sovereign cryptographic capability and national readiness testing to a global platform, helping governments and enterprises bridge the gap between current defences and future threats.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of inD, organiser of GISEC Global and GQX, said quantum computing has moved beyond scientific promise to become a commercial strategy, with the pace of development accelerating faster than many enterprises had anticipated.

She added that the same computing power expected to unlock advances in medicine, manufacturing and finance could also place existing encryption at risk, making closer integration between quantum technology and cybersecurity increasingly essential.