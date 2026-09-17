Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Round 7 begins Friday

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Round 7 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship will begin tomorrow, Friday, at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, with athletes from clubs and academies across the UAE competing over three days in the Gi category.

The championship continues to support the development of jiu-jitsu by providing regular competition, developing young talent and preparing promising athletes to represent the UAE internationally.

The competition returns to Abu Dhabi after previous rounds were held across several emirates, with points becoming increasingly important at this stage of the season.

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club leads the Gi standings, followed by Palms Sports – Team 777 and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club.

Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said the previous rounds have enabled technical teams to assess athletes’ development, while regular competition allows athletes to improve their skills and gain experience against different styles.

He said, “At this stage of the season, small details can make a big difference. Athletes need to use the experience they have gained from previous rounds and apply what they have worked on in training.”

Al Marzooqi added that the championship provides clubs and academies with a practical benchmark for measuring athletes’ progress and preparing outstanding competitors to advance to higher levels.

Majed Alshamsi, a Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club athlete competing in the Adults Blue Belt category, said technical details become increasingly important at this stage, particularly in managing matches, reading opponents and maintaining focus under pressure.

He added that Baniyas aims to maintain consistent performances and strengthen its position in the standings.

Khalfan Almarzooqi, a Palms Sports Academy athlete who leads the Under-16 White Belt rankings, said each round provides an opportunity to test his progress and learn from competing against athletes with different styles and levels of experience.

Round 7 will continue until Sunday, with clubs and academies competing for points ahead of the remaining rounds of the championship.