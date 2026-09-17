Under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed, largest edition of Global Food Week to take place in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the largest edition of Global Food Week will take place from 6 to 8 October 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

ADNEC Group, a Modon company, will organise the event in strategic partnership with ADAFSA.

Building on the success of the 2025 edition, which featured more than 2,000 exhibitors and brands from 75 countries, welcomed over 40,000 visitors, and generated agreements worth AED6.6 billion, Global Food Week 2026 will return for its largest edition to date.

Global Food Week 2026 will expand its scope with a new consumer-facing dimension alongside its established business-to-business (B2B) trade, policymaking, and investment opportunities.

Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, affirmed that Global Food Week embodies Abu Dhabi's vision of building a more sustainable and innovative food system, enhancing supply chain readiness and supporting the global competitiveness of the food and beverage sector.

He added, "The authority continues to consolidate its role as a strategic partner in this global event by supporting initiatives and projects that contribute to developing agricultural and food production, empowering local farmers, and expanding areas of cooperation with international institutions and partners. Our participation in this year's edition reaffirms our commitment to national food security targets and the adoption of innovative solutions and technologies that contribute to building a resilient and sustainable food system capable of addressing future challenges."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Global Food Week has become a landmark event in Abu Dhabi's efforts to position itself as a global hub where businesses, investors, innovators, buyers, and brands come together to open new pathways for trade, investment, and market access. By connecting every stage of the value chain, the event will reinforce Abu Dhabi's role as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth in the global food sector.”

Al Dhaheri added that the 2026 edition will provide a platform for local and regional brands to showcase their products to an international audience, build strategic partnerships, and explore new opportunities across key global markets.

Bringing together decision-makers, industry leaders, and innovators, the event will enable knowledge exchange, spotlight emerging trends, and advance practical solutions that strengthen food security, sustainability, and supply chain resilience.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Prof., Award’s Secretary-General, affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies Foundation, UAE Presidential Court, said, “The Global Food Week embodies the UAE's vision of strengthening its position as a global centre for innovation and strategic partnerships aimed at building sustainable food systems capable of addressing the challenges of food security and climate change.”

He affirmed that the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation continues to fulfil its mission as an international platform for supporting scientific research, innovation, and capacity building, through organising conferences, launching qualitative initiatives, and enhancing partnerships with international scientific institutions.

He noted that investment in scientific research, artificial intelligence, and climate-smart agriculture represents a fundamental pillar for enhancing food security and the sustainability of natural resources, affirming that the award will continue, from Abu Dhabi, to support international cooperation and the transfer of knowledge and innovation, thereby reinforcing the UAE's leadership in this vital sector.

The second edition of the Global Food Security Summit will take place during Global Food Week 2026.

The summit will convene senior government officials, policymakers, researchers and leaders from the food industry. It will highlight the importance of consolidating efforts to build a more resilient, sustainable and future-ready food ecosystem.

For the first time, the 2026 edition will feature a new Business to Consumer element, which aims to enhance direct interaction between companies and consumers, contributing to raising consumer awareness, accelerating the adoption of innovative products and solutions, and supporting the growth of participating companies across various stages of the food value chain.

New sectors will also be added, such as Animal Feed, as well as a dedicated honey exhibition and symposium in collaboration with the International Federation of Beekeepers' Associations (Apimondia).

Global Food Week 2026 will bring together the various components of the global food ecosystem, including governments, buyers, investors, suppliers, farmers, manufacturers, and innovators.

Visitors and participants will also be able to explore finished goods and raw agricultural products, and benefit from an increased number of international pavilions and ready-to-implement innovative solutions, all within an integrated experience for the food and beverage sectors under one roof.

Returning for this edition are several key features including an expanded AgriTech Forum, dedicated to showcasing the latest technology transforming agricultural practices, featuring leading experts from several key fields.

Additionally, the Farmers Market will provide a platform for local farmers to showcase their produce to a global audience and highlight the vital role they play in strengthening the UAE’s food security ecosystem.

Alongside its support for farmers, the Hosted Buyers Programme offers a premium networking initiative designed to connect exhibitors with qualified, pre-screened buyers, helping them scale their businesses and foster new opportunities before, during, and after the event.

This year's edition will also see extensive participation from leading global organisations concerned with food and agriculture, foremost among them the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which participated in the previous edition as a key strategic partner and led a series of high-level dialogues on climate-smart agriculture, livestock health, sustainable management of natural resources, and artificial intelligence applications in predicting food shocks.

The FAO's participation this year is an extension of its pivotal role in supporting the transition towards more resilient and sustainable food systems and enhancing international cooperation in addressing food security challenges.

The Sub-Regional Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council States and Yemen of the World Organisation for Animal Health will also participate in the event, reinforcing global efforts to ensure food safety and the sustainability of livestock production.

The event showcases the entire food value chain, beginning with primary production, including agricultural crops, greenhouses and livestock, and extending through food processing, logistics and supply chain operations, to circular economy solutions that transform raw materials into economic value.

Global Food Week serves as a platform that enables companies of all sizes to access new export markets and capitalise on global trade and business opportunities.

Held in Abu Dhabi, which has invested significantly in food security infrastructure and smart agriculture as part of the UAE's National Food Security Strategy, Global Food Week 2026 will provide a platform for companies to access investment, build partnerships, and scale their food and beverage operations.

The event reflects the evolution of the global food conversation moving from responding to immediate challenges towards proactively securing the future of food systems.