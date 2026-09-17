Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 30th October with cultural, entertainment, sports events

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2026/2027 will begin on 30th October.

The festival will run for 136 days until 14th March, 2027, featuring a wide-ranging programme of cultural, entertainment and sporting events and activities.

The festival continues its journey as one of the UAE’s leading events bringing together families, communities and visitors from around the world through an integrated programme combining culture, entertainment, arts, sports and international participation, while celebrating authentic Emirati heritage.

It also provides a platform for cultures and experiences from around the world to meet through international pavilions and global participation, strengthening its role as a bridge between civilisations while showcasing Emirati heritage in an experience connecting the past and present.

Throughout the season, the festival grounds will offer cultural, entertainment and sporting events, traditional and artistic performances, family programmes, interactive activities and international pavilions, alongside national and community celebrations and new experiences introduced each season.

Emirati heritage will remain a central feature through traditional arts, crafts and industries, as well as sports associated with the UAE environment, including camel racing, falconry and maritime heritage, giving younger generations an opportunity to discover traditional Emirati life and strengthen their connection to the country’s culture and identity.

Visitors from around the world will also be able to enjoy a broad programme of popular and official celebrations, including Eid Al Etihad and New Year festivities, Ramadan events, and music and entertainment performances featuring leading Arab and Gulf artists.

Fireworks, drone and laser shows will also return, with some of these displays having previously set Guinness World Records.

The festival places particular emphasis on families, providing extensive spaces for entertainment, learning and interaction for all ages, while enabling children and young people to explore Emirati heritage and world cultures through experiences combining knowledge, activity and enjoyment.