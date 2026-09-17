UAE Cyber Security Council, Open Innovation AI launch specialised cybersecurity model

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) and Open Innovation AI have launched a specialised artificial intelligence model for cybersecurity, developed collaboratively in the UAE to support cybersecurity professionals and organisations in addressing increasingly complex digital threats.

The model combines CSC’s cybersecurity expertise with Open Innovation AI’s engineering capabilities and is designed for applications including vulnerability analysis, secure code analysis and remediation, incident investigation, cyber-defence reasoning, security advisory analysis and support for cybersecurity operations.

The initiative supports the development of advanced UAE-based capabilities in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, while strengthening technological sovereignty, cyber resilience and control over sensitive technologies and data.

Designed specifically for cybersecurity tasks and workflows, the model uses proprietary cybersecurity data and Open Innovation AI’s AI platform throughout its development and training.

Its capabilities include vulnerability identification and assessment, secure code analysis, root-cause and impact analysis, security patch analysis, incident investigation and response support, and structured cybersecurity reasoning.

The model is designed to support cybersecurity professionals rather than replace specialised security decision-making. It can also generate structured outputs for integration into cybersecurity platforms, security operations centres, enterprise systems and related workflows.

It can be deployed in controlled, private and sovereign environments, enabling organisations to retain control over sensitive data and AI workloads.

The model was trained using Open Innovation AI’s AI Fabric, leveraging distributed training and GPU optimisation capabilities to make efficient use of AI infrastructure at scale.

The initiative aligns with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and national efforts to advance cybersecurity, digital resilience and sovereign technological capabilities.

Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, said artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the cybersecurity landscape, both in the evolution of threats and the tools used to counter them.

He added that the collaboration combines specialised cybersecurity expertise with advanced AI capabilities to develop technologies that help professionals operate more effectively and respond to increasingly sophisticated threats.

Rachid Belmeskine, CTO and Co-Founder of Open Innovation AI, said the company aims to contribute to building advanced AI capabilities in the UAE, particularly in strategic and high-impact sectors such as cybersecurity.

He added that the collaboration brings together cybersecurity expertise, AI engineering and proprietary technology to develop a specialised model that can support professionals while operating within private, controlled and sovereign environments.

The launch marks a new stage in cooperation between CSC and Open Innovation AI to advance artificial intelligence and cybersecurity capabilities in the UAE.