Arab media experiencing healthy development: Syrian Information Minister

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Khaled Al Zaarour, Minister of Information of the Syrian Arab Republic, said Arab media is experiencing healthy development, stressing the need to address this transformation professionally and effectively while preserving the particular characteristics of societies and preparing media professionals for emerging changes.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the Arab Media Summit 2026, Al Zaarour said Syria is open to engaging with all countries and seeks to benefit from their expertise and experiences.

On cooperation between Syria and the UAE, he praised the UAE’s pioneering media experience and said there is a growing orientation towards future agreements and areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Al Zaarour also praised the Arab Media Summit, describing the UAE’s hosting of the event as distinguished and noting that it is among the key platforms needed by the Arab media sector amid rapid developments in the industry.

He said such summits provide an opportunity to keep pace with these changes, expressing hope that the ideas and recommendations discussed would be translated into practical steps that contribute to developing the media sector.

Al Zaarour stressed that the future of the media sector depends on the extent of practical efforts on the ground, noting that discussing development alone is insufficient and that greater importance should be placed on implementation, training, development and professional qualification.

He added that amid rapid advances in media technology, success should not be measured merely by possessing or using new technologies, but by “making optimal use of these technologies in the media field”.