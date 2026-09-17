AJBWC participates in Saudi Industry Forum 2026

AJMAN, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) at Ajman Chamber participated in the activities of the "Saudi Industry Forum 2026," organised by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources from 14th to 16th September 2026, at the Jeddah Superdome, with the participation of an elite group of officials, specialists, and investors in the industrial sector.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Board Member of Ajman Chamber and Chairwoman of the AJBWC, with the attendance of Zamzam Al Shehhi, Head of the AJBWC Section.

Dr. Amna Khalifa emphasised that participating in the Saudi Industry Forum reflects the keenness of Ajman Chamber and the AJBWC to support the industrial sector in the emirate and enhance its presence in Gulf and international forums.

It also contributes to promoting industrial investment opportunities in Ajman, introducing the components and advantages of the business environment, and opening new channels to strengthen relations and exchange expertise and best practices in supporting and developing national industry.

She stated, "Participation in the forum holds special importance due to its role as a specialised platform that highlights the strength and diversity of the industrial sector, and supports the directions of the Ajman Business women Council in empowering female entrepreneurs and enhancing their presence in the industrial sector."

She praised the forum's sessions and meetings, which addressed the future of the industrial sector, investment and cooperation opportunities, and the role of innovation and modern technologies in supporting and developing industry, alongside shedding light on "logistics and supply chains," "food industries," and "pharmaceutical security," as well as numerous presentations on best experiences, practices, investment opportunities, and industrial empowerment prospects.

The forum's activities also witnessed the organisation of an accompanying exhibition featuring a number of companies and factories that showcased their products and industrial solutions, providing a platform to introduce industrial capabilities and explore the latest products and technologies.

On the sidelines of the forum, Dr. Amna Khalifa presented the AJBWC shield to Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salama, Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, in appreciation of the efforts exerted to support and develop the industrial sector, provide opportunities for the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and enhance cooperation and partnership.