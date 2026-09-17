Middle East Watch & Jewellery Show opens in Sharjah on 30th September

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah will host the 58th Middle East Watch & Jewellery Show from 30th September to 4th October, bringing together more than 500 brands from 19 countries.

Spanning more than 30,000 square metres, the exhibition will feature five international pavilions representing Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore and Thailand, offering visitors access to a broad range of designs, collections and global trends in watches and jewellery.

The show will present jewellery, gold, diamonds and gemstones, alongside collections from specialised watch brands, highlighting a range of craftsmanship, materials and styles from classic designs to contemporary trends.

The diversity of participating brands and countries will also enable visitors to explore new collections and developments in watchmaking and jewellery design, while comparing offerings from different international markets.

Visitors will have opportunities to engage directly with participating brands and explore their collections, while exhibitors, industry professionals and sector stakeholders will use the event as a platform for networking and business engagement.

The 58th edition reflects Expo Centre Sharjah’s role in attracting specialised international exhibitions and supports Sharjah’s position on the global exhibitions and events map.