Emirati Goldsmiths Platform explores jewellery manufacturing technologies in China

BEIJING, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, organised a visit to China to explore the latest technologies and practices in the gold and jewellery sector and support the development of Emirati designers’ skills and creative capabilities.

The visit also explored opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange with specialised entities, manufacturers and industry professionals.

The delegation was headed by Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI Chairman and head of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, accompanied by a group of Emirati designers and artisans.

The delegation reviewed jewellery manufacturing methods and production stages, alongside the tools and equipment used in design, goldsmithing, shaping, gemstone setting, finishing and inspection.

It also visited a gold museum and a specialised gold and jewellery manufacturing and trading hub, where members explored the history and development of China’s gold industry and viewed traditional and contemporary jewellery designs.

The delegation examined the production process from concept and design through shaping, goldsmithing and assembly to polishing, inspection and final packaging, as well as product presentation and links between designers, artisans, manufacturers and suppliers.

In Shenzhen, the delegation visited a specialised gold and jewellery exhibition featuring manufacturers, designers and suppliers of equipment, gemstones and production materials.

The delegation reviewed technologies including 3D design and printing, laser cutting and engraving, precision casting and forming, advanced polishing and finishing equipment, gold and gemstone testing systems, gemstone-setting technologies and specialised digital design software.

Al Suwaidi said the visit reflects SCCI’s efforts to support the gold and jewellery sector and expose Emirati designers and artisans to advanced international practices.

She added that the delegation explored how traditional craftsmanship can be integrated with modern technologies and digital solutions to improve design, manufacturing precision and productivity while reducing waste.

Al Suwaidi said the visit’s outcomes will support the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform’s efforts to develop designers’ and artisans’ capabilities, adopt advanced technologies and explore cooperation, knowledge exchange and joint training workshops with specialists in China.

As part of the programme, the delegation also visited a fragrance museum in Guangzhou, where it explored the history of China’s perfume industry, production processes, fragrance and essential oil extraction methods, and traditional and modern technologies used in blending and packaging.