Huawei showcases embedded intelligence vision at GISEC Global

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Huawei, Lead Strategic Partner of GISEC Global 2026, is showcasing its vision of Embedded Intelligence and Built-in Resilience at the event in Expo City Dubai, alongside integrated security solutions spanning cloud, computing, networks and data to support secure digital transformation across critical sectors.

The company is demonstrating its AI-powered Xinghe AI Unified SASE solution, which achieves a detection rate of up to 95 percent for unknown threats, as well as HiSec NG-SIEM, which enables organisations to correlate attack chains, reduce unnecessary alerts and automate incident response, cutting response times to minutes.

Abdulaziz Al Sharhan Al Nuaimi, UAE Chief Security Officer at Huawei, is also taking part in a panel discussion addressing the global cybersecurity talent gap and the role of governments, technology companies and academic institutions in preparing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Nuaimi said GISEC Global provides a strategic platform bringing together government entities, technology leaders and international experts to exchange expertise and build partnerships capable of addressing rapidly evolving cyber threats.

He said this reflects the UAE’s leadership in building a secure, resilient and innovation-driven digital economy.

Al Nuaimi stressed that cyber resilience cannot be built through technology alone, but also requires investment in people and the practical skills needed to keep pace with rapidly changing attack and defence techniques.

He said cooperation between governments, technology companies and universities is therefore essential to expand the talent pool and provide hands-on training, professional certifications and clear career pathways in cybersecurity.

Huawei’s participation also focuses on embedding security and resilience into systems from the design stage, using AI to strengthen cybersecurity while securing AI systems themselves.

Al Nuaimi said this approach supports secure digital transformation and strengthens the resilience of critical digital infrastructure.

He added, “This commitment is reflected in Huawei’s continued investment in research and development. In 2025, R&D investment reached around US$27.5 billion, equivalent to 21.8 percent of revenue.

“We also allocate around 5 percent of our R&D investment to cybersecurity and privacy protection, amounting to approximately $10 billion over the past decade, while more than 3,800 specialists work in this field.”