RAK Chamber explores stronger economic ties with Dominican Republic

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation and explore promising investment opportunities with the Dominican Republic, supporting the development of new partnerships between the two business communities.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, and Renso Antonio Herrera Franco, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the UAE.

The two sides discussed mechanisms to encourage businesses to establish new investment and commercial partnerships across various sectors.

They also stressed the importance of organising reciprocal visits by trade and investment delegations in the coming period to strengthen direct communication between companies and economic institutions in Ras Al Khaimah and the Dominican Republic.