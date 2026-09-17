University Majors Exhibition launches 'Miqyas' to assess students' skills

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) will organise the eighth University Majors Exhibition from 21st to 29th September at Sharjah Book Authority headquarters under the theme “Path to the Future”.

The exhibition will enable students and parents to meet representatives of universities, colleges and academic institutions to explore study programmes, admission requirements, scholarships and university life.

This year’s edition will launch the interactive “Miqyas” assessment, designed to help students identify their skills and interests and explore related university majors and career paths.

The assessment evaluates skills including creativity, adaptability, critical thinking and interpersonal abilities, alongside competencies linked to prospective majors such as scientific research, academic writing, communication and the use of artificial intelligence tools.

Based on students’ responses, “Miqyas” will suggest academic majors and career options aligned with their interests and ambitions.

Eman Bushlaibi, Director of SPL, said the exhibition aims to help students better understand their abilities and academic options before choosing a university major.

She said bringing together universities, experts, tools and knowledge resources in one place helps students ask the right questions and make informed decisions about their academic and professional futures.

The exhibition will feature 36 sessions and workshops across two new tracks, “Future Dialogues” and “Pulse of the Major”, addressing academic experiences, scholarships, future workplace skills, career development and changes in the labour market.

“Future Dialogues” draws on the “Human Library” concept to present real-life experiences in professional excellence, leadership, scholarships and academic success, while “Pulse of the Major” focuses on choosing university programmes, career paths and the future of jobs in the age of artificial intelligence.

The eighth edition will bring together 23 universities, academic institutions and entities, allowing students to compare programmes, tuition fees, scholarships, accreditation requirements and employment prospects.

Female students will attend on 21st and 22nd September, male students on 23rd and 24th September, while students from international schools will be welcomed on 28th and 29th September.

Attendance at the University Majors Exhibition has risen from 683 visitors when it launched in 2018 to 6,000 in 2025, an increase of 778 percent.