Dubai Police announces 14 cycling races over eight months

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has announced a programme of 14 cycling and multisport races running over eight months from September 2026 to April 2027.

The programme includes the Dubai Police Triathlon, Proud of the UAE Race, Positive Spirit Race, Ride with Police, Dubai Police MTB Challenge, Ramadan Games and the Proud of the UAE UCI National Championship, in cooperation with the UAE Cycling Federation and Dubai Sports Council.

Details were announced during a press conference at the Cycling Hub at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf.

Major General Badran Saeed Al Shamsi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academy and Training Affairs at Dubai Police, said the programme reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to supporting sporting initiatives that enhance quality of life and promote sport as a way of life.

He said cycling events bring sport and the community together while providing opportunities for physical activity in a competitive environment.

Al Shamsi added that the events also highlight Dubai’s cultural and tourism landmarks and support its position as a global destination for sport and tourism.

Major Ahmad Al Bahr, Director of the Sports Excellence Department at Dubai Police, announced that the first Dubai Police Triathlon will take place in October.

He said the event, being held in Dubai for the first time, has been officially included on the international triathlon calendar, reflecting the growing popularity of the sport locally and globally.

Captain Yousif Mirza Al Hammadi, Manager of the Dubai Police Cycling Team, said the programme aims to enhance quality of life, encourage physical activity and strengthen social cohesion within the community.

Captain Saeed Al Marri, a Team Dubai Police cyclist, said previous events had attracted strong participation from cyclists and sports enthusiasts, reflecting growing community engagement with cycling activities.