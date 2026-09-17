WMF praises UAE efforts, approves Arab federation membership

JAKARTA, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Assembly of the World Minifootball Federation (WMF), meeting in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, officially approved the membership of the Arab Minifootball Federation, headed by Emirati Saeed Ali Al Ajal, and opened applications from member countries interested in hosting the 2029 World Cup.

The General Assembly praised the UAE’s efforts, represented by the Dubai-based Arab Minifootball Federation, to promote the sport, support Arab federations in developing their programmes and participating in competitions, and facilitate the organisation of Arab tournaments and club participation.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asian Minifootball Championship currently taking place in Jakarta, also approved the membership of 31 new federations, including 16 from Africa, and endorsed the financial and administrative reports.

Ashraf Ben Salha, Vice President of the World Minifootball Federation, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the General Assembly meeting to be held on the sidelines of the Men's Africa Cup in Guinea in January 2027 would consider bids from countries seeking to host the 2029 World Cup.

He said the WMF is committed to strengthening the sport through integrated development strategies, expanding its participation base and cooperating with continental federations to raise standards.

Ben Salha highlighted the continuing cooperation with the Arab Minifootball Federation and its efforts to promote and develop the sport across the Arab world.

He said the Arab federation’s official membership represented an important strategic step in strengthening its ties with the WMF and expanding cooperation