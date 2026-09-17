Mona Al Marri tours AFP’s expanded Dubai office

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, toured Agence France-Presse’s (AFP) newly expanded office in Dubai Media City, following its inauguration.

The opening was attended by Marie Audouard, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France to the UAE, and Jean-Christophe Paris, Consul-General of France in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The inauguration coincides with the Arab Media Summit 2026, held in Dubai from 15th to 17th September, in which Phil Chetwynd, AFP Global News Director, participated as a speaker alongside prominent media figures from the region and around the world.

Mona Al Marri toured the expanded office accompanied by Phil Chetwynd, AFP Global News Director; Ezzedine Said, AFP Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa; and Christian Otton, Editor-in-Chief, Middle East & North Africa.

During the tour, she was briefed on AFP’s operations in Dubai and across the region, as well as the expanded office’s role as a hub for the agency’s news coverage across the Gulf.

AFP was among the first international media organisations to establish a base for its regional operations in Dubai, where it has maintained a significant presence for more than three decades.

Its expanded office serves as a key base for news operations across the Gulf and one of the agency’s main editing centres for the Middle East and beyond, as AFP continues to expand its operations and teams in Dubai.

Al Marri said AFP’s expansion reflects Dubai’s position as a hub where global media organisations can grow their operations.

“Dubai has developed a media ecosystem that attracts leading organisations, talent and expertise from around the world. AFP’s continued expansion reflects the confidence international media organisations place in the city and its ability to connect audiences and markets across the region and beyond. At a time of rapid change in the industry, the Arab Media Summit brought together leading voices to exchange ideas and perspectives. We are pleased that AFP is beginning a new chapter in its longstanding relationship with Dubai,” she added.

Phil Chetwynd, AFP Global News Director, said, "We are pleased to expand our presence in Dubai which is a key location for AFP bridging the Middle East to Asia and Europe."

During the tour, Al Marri met AFP’s editorial and operational teams and discussed with officials the technological and industry shifts reshaping global journalism.