Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches ‘Here… They Have a Story’ book

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has launched a new book titled “Here… They Have a Story” during the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026).

The book features a collection of real-life stories and experiences written by talented members of the community, documenting human experiences that reflect the richness and diversity of UAE society.

It is the outcome of the ALC’s “Self-Publisher” community initiative, launched last year to mark the UAE’s “Year of Community”, celebrate the local community through literature and encourage creative writing by providing talented individuals of different nationalities with opportunities to develop and showcase their abilities.

The book reflects the diversity of the UAE’s social fabric and the range of cultures represented within the community.

The initiative received more than 247 submissions from writers of different ages, cultural backgrounds and nationalities, including participants from the UAE, Egypt, Syria, Sudan, India, Jordan, Yemen, Oman, the Philippines, Algeria, Lebanon, Iraq, the United States, Ukraine, Italy, Bahrain, Mauritania, Morocco, Palestine, Pakistan, Tunisia and Libya.

A committee of experts reviewed and evaluated the submissions before selecting the stories included in the book. Criteria focused on writing and storytelling quality, the ability to convey the strength of community, and cultural and human diversity.

The 33–37 age group recorded the highest participation, reflecting strong engagement among young people with writing as a means of expressing personal and human experiences and transforming everyday details, memories and relationships into stories.