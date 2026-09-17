Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies Board of Trustees holds meeting at ADIBF 2026

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Trustees of Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies held its meeting in the VIP Majlis at the Center’s pavilion during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026).

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of Emirates Scholar, and attended by Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mulla, Vice Chancellor; Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Member of the Board of Trustees; Dr. Fawaz Hebbal, Director-General and Member of the Board of Trustees; Dr. Firas Hebbal, President of the Center; Dr. Yousef Al Ali, Head of Strategic Committee and Member of the Board of Trustees; Abdullah Saeed Al Zaabi, Member of the Board of Trustees; and Khalid Al Ali, Head of Advisory Committee and Member of the Board of Trustees.

Prior to the meeting, the Board members toured the exhibition, visiting a number of participating pavilions. They reviewed the latest knowledge and research initiatives and projects presented by exhibitors and explored opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange between the Center and participating academic and research institutions.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed the Center’s achievements over the past period in supporting and empowering researchers, developing scientific publishing platforms, expanding its network of local and international partnerships, and organizing scientific events and forums.

The members also discussed the Center’s future plans and strategic directions for the next phase, as well as ways to further develop its programs and initiatives to strengthen its presence in the local, regional, and international research landscape and align with the UAE Vision 2031.

Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, said that the Center’s achievements reflect a clear vision and an integrated institutional approach, reaffirming that investment in scientific research and researchers is an investment in the nation’s future.

He added that the Board is committed to guiding the Center in its next phase toward greater excellence and sustainability through sound governance and strategic plans aligned with the UAE’s national priorities and the vision of its wise leadership to build a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

For his part, Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mulla, said that the Center’s participation in this event provides an important platform for strengthening engagement with academic and research institutions and building strategic partnerships that support the Center’s continued development.

He noted that the Board closely monitors the implementation of the Center’s plans and initiatives and works to support and empower its teams to translate strategic visions into tangible outcomes that serve Emirati researchers and contribute to enhancing the quality and societal impact of scientific output.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Board members commended the efforts of the Center’s team and the excellence of its participation in the exhibition, emphasising the importance of continuing efforts to achieve the Center’s strategic objectives and strengthen its position as a leading institution supporting scientific research in the United Arab Emirates.