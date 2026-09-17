UAE dressage team to compete at 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Four UAE riders and their horses will compete in the team and individual dressage events at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan.

The UAE team comprises Ali Khalfan Al Jahouri with Lotus-S, Bianca Schütz with Le Grand Ayden HB, Mohamed Jassim Al Serkal with Zen Liquidity, and Natalie Lankester with Tesla DXB.

Dressage competitions will take place from 25th to 27th September at JRA Equestrian Park in Tokyo.

The participating horses completed a 10-day pre-export quarantine in Aachen, Germany, before arriving in Tokyo ahead of the competition.

The UAE returns to Asian Games dressage after making its debut at Hangzhou 2022, which was held in 2023, where the national team finished sixth.

The riders have prepared for Aichi-Nagoya 2026 through an international qualification programme that included competitions across Europe and the UAE.

The 20th Asian Games will run from 19th September to 4th October, with the UAE participating across a range of sports.