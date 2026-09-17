DEWA employees record 963 volunteer hours in first half of 2026

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) employees recorded 963 volunteer hours through humanitarian and community initiatives during the first half of 2026, benefiting more than 2.9 million people in the UAE and abroad.

Between 2013 and the first half of 2026, DEWA launched 515 community initiatives, through which its employees contributed 271,433 volunteer hours to humanitarian and social programmes worldwide. DEWA also achieved a societal happiness score of 95 percent in 2025.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said the Authority remains committed to developing a work environment that encourages community, humanitarian and volunteer activities and establishes volunteering as a sustainable social practice within the framework of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

He added that DEWA seeks to expand volunteering opportunities and promote the values of compassion, giving and cooperation, contributing to a more cohesive, prosperous and sustainable society.

Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA, said the Authority’s humanitarian and community initiatives reflect its commitment to making social responsibility an integral part of its corporate culture.

She added that DEWA focuses on initiatives addressing community needs, achieving tangible impact and enabling employees and partners to contribute to society while promoting the values of giving and solidarity.

DEWA launched 19 community initiatives during the first half of 2026, including the distribution of Iftar meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed annually on the 19th of Ramadan.

In cooperation with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Cultural Understanding, DEWA also launched the “Hayyakum” initiative to provide Iftar meals to tourists during Ramadan.

Other initiatives included the 2026 “Ramadan Meer Al Khair” community campaign, implemented with licensed charitable organisations to provide essential food supplies to families in need.

DEWA also organised a winter camp in cooperation with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities to introduce new Muslims to the significance and values of Ramadan.