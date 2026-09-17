ATM 2026 draws travel buyers from more than 115 countries

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 drew the global travel and tourism community to Dubai, with travel buyers representing more than 115 countries attending the four-day event at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 33rd edition featured more than 55 destination stands and brought together tourism authorities, airlines, transport providers, hospitality brands, technology companies, senior executives and procurement professionals from regional and international markets.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said ATM 2026 provided an important global platform for the travel and tourism industry to strengthen partnerships, exchange expertise and explore new opportunities for cooperation.

He added that the strong participation reflected continued confidence in Dubai as a safe, connected and accessible global destination and supported the long-term growth and competitiveness of its tourism sector.

ATM 2026 featured a series of major announcements across aviation, rail, hospitality and technology.

The event saw the launch of Visit UAE, the country’s first unified national tourism brand, designed to position the UAE as a single integrated destination, alongside the UAE Grand Tour, an online platform enabling visitors to travel across the seven emirates on one continuous route.

Emirates signed 11 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), strengthening cooperation with seven regional and international destinations across technology, marketing, products, packages and passenger experience.

Rotana announced a pipeline of 40 hotels comprising more than 8,300 rooms, including 10 projects in Saudi Arabia.

Etihad Airways and Etihad Rail signed an MoU to explore an integrated air-rail travel experience connecting visitors and residents with destinations across the UAE.

Mastercard and Trip.com also showcased AI-powered booking experiences through TripGenie, developed with Network International.

A consortium comprising Air Arabia Group, Nesma Group and KUN Holding Company announced that a new airline will begin operations in Saudi Arabia on 20th September, connecting Dammam with Riyadh, Madinah and Jeddah.

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE at RX Global, said the event recorded strong participation from Middle Eastern and international markets, while the space dedicated to technology doubled with the debut of the co-located ATM Travel Tech show.

ATM 2026 also introduced a refreshed brand identity, reflecting its development beyond the traditional exhibition format into a year-round platform connecting the global travel and tourism community.

The next edition of Arabian Travel Market will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 3rd to 6th May 2027.