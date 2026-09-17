SGCA invites youth, researchers to shape future of communication

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), has invited young people, researchers and academics to participate in its 13th edition through the “Best Youth Initiative in Communication” and “Best Research in Communication Sciences” categories.

The two individual award categories recognise initiatives and research that contribute to developing communication practices and strengthening their impact on society.

Entries can be submitted through the award’s official website until 22nd September.

The two categories combine initiative and knowledge as complementary approaches to developing the communication sector. The first provides young people with a platform to present communication initiatives addressing public and community issues, while the second recognises research offering new knowledge, perspectives and methodologies.

Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, said the award seeks to provide young people and researchers with opportunities to present ideas and experiences that contribute to developing the communication sector.

She said youth initiatives bring new perspectives and the ability to respond to change, while scientific research provides the knowledge and methodologies needed to develop practices and build more effective communication solutions.

Al Suwaidi added that the two categories aim to encourage youth initiatives that transform ideas into tangible community impact and support research connecting knowledge with practical applications.

The “Best Youth Initiative in Communication” category targets initiatives led or implemented by young people that introduce innovative approaches to engaging communities or government entities on important public issues.

Eligible entries include campaigns promoting community dialogue and public awareness, as well as media, communication and digital initiatives addressing social or development issues.

Evaluation considers the initiative’s impact, clarity of objectives, quality of implementation, effectiveness of communication channels, engagement levels and potential for development and continuity.

The “Best Research in Communication Sciences” category recognises research that advances knowledge and offers scientific insights into changes in the contemporary communication environment.

Eligible works include peer-reviewed academic research, specialised books, master’s and doctoral theses, studies and reports by research centres, and applied research offering new solutions or models for communication practices.

The category is open to researchers, academics, postgraduate students, specialised research centres and authors whose nominated work meets the required academic or scientific standards.

The 13th SGCA comprises 23 categories across five sectors, providing opportunities to showcase experiences and practices in government and institutional communication.