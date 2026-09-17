Sixth UAE aid plane arrives in Nepal; brings total assistance to 245 tonnes

KATHMANDU, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s sixth humanitarian aid aircraft arrived in Nepal on Thursday carrying 25 tonnes of food parcels and clothing, bringing the total assistance delivered through the UAE air bridge to 245 tonnes in support of people affected by floods and landslides.

The aircraft was received by Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador.

The shipment forms part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to provide essential supplies to affected families and support Nepal in addressing the consequences of the disaster.

Coinciding with the aircraft’s arrival, the UAE Search and Rescue Team is scheduled to depart Nepal on Thursday after completing its mission, which included search operations and technical and aerial surveys in affected areas.

Working in coordination with the Nepalese authorities, the team contributed to locating 18 missing people.

Al Shamsi was also present to see off the search and rescue and relief teams.

Hammoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, said the arrival of the sixth aircraft reflects the UAE’s commitment to continuing its support for the Nepalese people and meeting the needs of those affected.

He said the Search and Rescue Team had completed its mission and would depart on Thursday, while the UAE humanitarian aid team would remain on the ground to continue delivering assistance and implementing an early recovery programme in coordination with the relevant Nepalese authorities.

Al Afari said the next phase would focus on implementing the early recovery programme, including contributing to the construction of bridges, providing homes for displaced families and supporting the restoration of essential services and livelihoods.

These efforts aim to help restore normal life in affected areas in coordination with the relevant Nepalese authorities and in line with priorities and needs on the ground.

The operations reflect the UAE’s longstanding approach of supporting communities affected by disasters throughout the emergency response and recovery phases.