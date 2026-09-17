Latifa bint Mohammed honours winners of 6th Arab Social Media Influencers Award during Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), honoured winners of the sixth edition of the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.

The ceremony took place on the final day of the Arab Media Summit 2026 in Dubai today.

The award ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Arab Media Summit Organising Committee Chairperson.

The event celebrated a group of widely regarded Arab influencers, content creators, and organisations with an admirable track record of producing purposeful and impactful content on social media platforms. It also recognised novel initiatives and ideas that have made a positive impact on Arab societies.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa honoured Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, with the Influential Personality of the Year Award.

He was recognised for his role in promoting positive content and constructive influence across social media platforms in keeping with the award’s three key criteria: content, impact and creativity.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa also honoured winners across various other categories of the award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to digital content creation and their role in fostering positive engagement with audiences.

The other winners were Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi in the Community Service and Health category; Jamal Al Mulla in the Podcast category; Ghaith Marwan in the Arts and Entertainment category; Nasser Al Aqeel in the Culture category; The Adventures of Mansour in the Best Children’s Platform category; Hemex in the Sports category; Moniify Arabic in the Best News Platform category; Noon in the Entrepreneurship category; Al Mokhbir Al Eqtisadi in the Economy category; and Rahalista in the Tourism category.

The sixth edition of the Arab Social Media Influencers Award featured 11 categories: Influential Personality of the Year, Podcast, Arts and Entertainment, Sports, Entrepreneurship, Tourism, Economy, Culture, Best Children’s Platform, Best News Platform, and Community Service and Health.

The winners are selected based on three defining criteria: content, impact and creativity. The award celebrates individuals and organisations that produce rich and meaningful content, recognises those who have made tangible contributions to the development of their communities, and recognises innovative uses of social media that support progress and prosperity.

The Influential Personality of the Year category recognises a leading figure who has helped channel positive influence through social media.

The Community Service and Health category honours individuals and organisations that harness social media to serve society through humanitarian and community initiatives, projects, programmes and campaigns, as well as efforts to raise awareness of health issues.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Arab Media Summit Organising Committee Chairperson, said the Arab Social Media Influencers Award reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to motivate impactful media and strengthen their role in serving society.

She added that the award also reflects the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a regional hub for the media and digital content industry and encourage Arab creative minds to produce positive content with far-reaching impact.

She said the award continues to strengthen its standing as an Arab platform that celebrates influential and creative content.

She noted that this year’s edition reflects the growing diversity of digital content and highlights notable examples of social media being used as a tool for education, community service, and creative expression in the Arab world.

Congratulating the winners, Al Marri said that their awards attested to the social impact of their content. Their work demonstrated the key role social media could play in supporting communities, inspiring youth, and fostering constructive dialogue and positive engagement across the Arab world, she added.

Salma Al Mansoori, Manager of the Arab Social Media Influencers Award, said, “The award reflects Dubai’s deep belief in the power of digital content to drive positive change, as well as the influential role content creators play in shaping awareness, promoting values, and building bridges of communication between communities.”

She added, “This sixth edition of the award celebrates inspiring Arab figures who have successfully leveraged social media platforms, showingcasing their professionalism, social responsibility, and creativity, transforming their digital presence into tangible and sustainable impact. We hope that honouring the winners will serve as an inspiration for more creators to produce credible, competitive and innovative Arab content capable of reaching regional and global audiences.”

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the award exemplifies Dubai’s longstanding tradition of encouraging creative talent and initiatives across diverse spheres. In honouring Arab social media innovators and celebrating their positive ideas, the award aims to foster positive engagement and creative expression to maximise the benefits of such platforms for communities.

The award, an initiative of the Dubai Press Club, also seeks to boost the social impact of digital content and encourage Arab youth to embrace constructive ideas while highlighting inspiring examples of the responsible and creative use of social media platforms.

At the conclusion of the awards ceremony, H.H. Sheikha Latifa joined the honourees for a commemorative photograph framing innovators and achievers who have actively strengthened the Arab world’s presence across social media platforms.