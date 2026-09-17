Ahmed bin Mohammed attends graduation of outgoing cohorts of 4 specialised media, content creation initiatives

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, attended a ceremony celebrating graduates of four specialised initiatives designed to foster media talent and content creation skills on the concluding day of the Arab Media Summit 2026, organised by the Dubai Press Club.

The initiative reflects the Summit’s continued commitment to encourage upcoming talent and equip aspiring media professionals with the skills and tools they require to succeed amid the rapid transformations shaping the global media landscape.

The Summit brought together participants from the Health Content Creators Program, DXB500, Cultural Content Creators Program, and the Arabic Podcast Program, representing dedicated tracks spanning government communication, specialised content creation, and audio content, respectively.

The specialised courses aim to build the capabilities of young media professionals and content creators while providing them practical training geared to help them navigate the rapidly evolving media industry.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said sustained investment in talent development is fundamental to keeping pace with the rapid transformations defining the media landscape and building capabilities to harness opportunities created by emerging tools and technologies.

She said, “Investing in new talent and capabilities is critical to developing a vibrant media sector that can reimagine the future. These initiatives play an important role in honing emerging talent and providing media professionals and content creators of tomorrow with opportunities to gain expertise and experience, enabling them to produce high-quality, impactful content and contribute to the continued development of the media landscape.”

The Summit spotlighted the success of the Health Content Creators Program, launched jointly by the Dubai Press Club and Dubai Health.

Focused on promoting specialised content, the initiative introduced participants to innovative approaches in disseminating information related to public health and wellbeing, ultimately fostering enhanced public awareness.

The DXB500 initiative also celebrated its new graduates during the Summit. The initiative is designed to strengthen government communication skills, be it content creation or effectively articulating policies and issues of public importance while keeping up with the rapid evolution of media and digital tools and platforms.

The Cultural Content Creators Program, delivered in collaboration between the Dubai Press Club and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), serves to hone participants’ skills in creating innovative content that highlights Dubai’s vibrant cultural and creative scene.

Graduates of the Arabic Podcast Program, launched by the Dubai Press Club to support audio content creators and equip them with the skills and tools necessary to create and curate impactful content capable of reaching diverse audiences, complemented the diversity of young media talent at the Summit.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed also joined participants of the ‘Media Leadership Programme’ at the event for a commemorative photograph.

The Media Leadership Programme is an initiative of the Dubai Media Council designed to develop media talent and strengthen their professional and leadership capabilities.

By hosting myriad initiatives to foster budding talent across the media industry, the Arab Media Summit continues to inspire fresh perspectives and capabilities across the Arab region and beyond, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for media and content development.

It also plays a key role as a platform that offers young media professionals manifold avenues to gain new knowledge, practical tips, and real-world exposure, thus preparing them to be torchbearers of the industry’s future.