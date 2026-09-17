Dubai Electronic Security Center convenes International Coalition for Cybersecurity Workforce members at GISEC Global 2026

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) hosted a specialised international session during the second day of GISEC Global 2026, bringing together members of the International Coalition for Cybersecurity Workforce (ICCSW) to strengthen international cooperation in developing cybersecurity capabilities.

The session focused on aligning cybersecurity skills frameworks, professional standards and career pathways internationally, while enabling coalition members to exchange expertise and experiences.

Bushra Al Blooshi, Executive Director of Cybersecurity Governance and Risk Management at DESC, delivered a keynote address highlighting the development of the coalition and its role in strengthening international cooperation on cybersecurity workforce development.

The session also saw the launch of the ICCSW website and the publication of its first set of reports and policies, making the coalition’s outputs available to the wider international community.

Al Blooshi said cybersecurity capability development can no longer be addressed solely within national boundaries.

She added that the coalition aims to establish practical connections between frameworks, standards and professional pathways, supporting greater knowledge exchange and stronger cybersecurity capabilities internationally.

Coalition members also discussed ways to improve alignment between national cybersecurity skills frameworks and translate them into practical workforce capabilities, helping harmonise concepts and professional competency standards across different markets.

The session forms part of ICCSW’s efforts to strengthen international cooperation and establish common reference areas supporting governments, employers, academic institutions, training providers and cybersecurity professionals.