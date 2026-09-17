Seoul–Abu Dhabi Business Matchmaking Forum converts business connections into new partnerships

SEOUL, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) organised the Seoul–Abu Dhabi Business Matchmaking Forum, connecting private-sector companies from Abu Dhabi with the Korean counterparts to explore commercial and investment opportunities and establish new partnerships across priority sectors.

Held at the Trade Tower in Seoul in collaboration with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), the Forum formed part of the Abu Dhabi economic delegation’s visit to the bortherly Republic of Korea, led by Abu Dhabi Chamber.

It brought together representatives of 55 companies from Abu Dhabi and South Korea across a range of sectors.

A key outcome of the Forum was the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between Emirates Hospitals Group and Jaseng Medical Academy.

The agreement will support collaboration in non-surgical spine and joint care in Abu Dhabi, as well as the exchange of medical knowledge and expertise between the two organisations.

The agreement demonstrates how Abu Dhabi Chamber’s business matchmaking platforms connect companies with relevant international partners and help translate opportunities identified through economic missions into tangible partnerships in priority sectors.

The Forum opened with remarks by Chang Seok-min, Senior Executive Director of the Korea International Trade Association, and Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The programme also included a presentation on bilateral economic opportunities, followed by three hours of direct business meetings between participating companies.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “Abu Dhabi and the Republic of Korea continue to build on an established partnership centred on innovation and investment, supported by a shared ambition to develop future-ready economies. As both markets advance their capabilities in artificial intelligence, healthcare and advanced industries, new opportunities are emerging for our business communities to exchange expertise, form partnerships and develop solutions that support sustainable economic growth.”

He added, “The agreement between Emirates Hospitals Group and Jaseng Medical Academy demonstrates the practical value of business matchmaking. It shows how direct engagement between companies can move from identifying shared opportunities to developing specialised partnerships. We see considerable potential to build on this model across other priority sectors and translate the strength of Abu Dhabi–Korea relations into long-term commercial value.”

Chang Seok-min, Senior Executive Director of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), said, “Korea and Abu Dhabi have continued to strengthen their economic partnership, expanding cooperation into promising sectors such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and mobility. With the Korea–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) coming into force in May, a new institutional foundation has been established for deeper economic cooperation between our two countries.

"The Seoul–Abu Dhabi Business Matchmaking Forum marks an important first step in translating this foundation into tangible business opportunities. Through direct engagement between companies from both markets, we hope that the connections made today will lead to concrete contracts, investments and new success stories in Korea–UAE economic cooperation.”

He added, “We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and supporting Korean and Abu Dhabi companies in developing long-term partnerships that further deepen economic ties between the Republic of Korea and the United Arab Emirates.”

Economic ties between the UAE and the bortherly Republic of Korea continue to expand. Bilateral non-oil trade reached US$4.8 billion during the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 20% compared with the same period in 2024. Korean foreign direct investment in the UAE reached US$1.5 billion in 2024.

In Abu Dhabi, the number of Korean companies registered as members of Abu Dhabi Chamber increased by 5.9% in 2025 compared with 2024, while the number of member companies with South Korean partners grew by 9.2%. This growth reflects rising interest among Korean businesses in the opportunities offered by the emirate.

During the Forum, Bing Hyun Ji, Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade (KIET), presented key areas of potential economic cooperation between Abu Dhabi and the bortherly Republic of Korea.

The presentation was followed by three hours of bilateral meetings between companies from both markets. Discussions covered healthcare, artificial intelligence, food and beverage, industrial zones, robotics, financial technology and other areas of mutual interest.

The Abu Dhabi delegation included representatives from VIAI, Emirates Hospitals Group, Techno Exo, Seven Seas Group, Agthia Group, KEZAD Group, Droners Technologies & Robotics, Saray AI Solutions, Aligned Edges, Brocode Solutions Technology, Shashat Opto Electronics Manufacturing and LON.

The Seoul–Abu Dhabi Business Matchmaking Forum followed the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum held in Seoul one day earlier, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Through economic missions, business matchmaking forums and specialised programmes, Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to connect private-sector companies with international markets and partners.

These platforms help translate the momentum of economic and diplomatic relations into partnerships, investments and commercial opportunities that support Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.