Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hazza bin Zayed offer condolences to family of national duty martyr Abdalla Shamis Almenhali

AL AIN, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, have offered condolences to the family of national duty martyr Major Abdalla Shamis Almenhali at Al Masoudi Majlis in Al Ain Region.

Their Highnesses expressed their heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of the martyr, who lost his life while carrying out a training mission in the UAE.

Their Highnesses prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him His boundless mercy and eternal peace, and to give his family and loved ones patience and solace.