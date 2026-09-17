Ministry of Interior arrests international gang leader wanted by Sweden for money laundering crimes

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In a joint security operation reflecting the level of international cooperation in combating transnational organised crime, the UAE Ministry of Interior, in cooperation and coordination with the Swedish authorities, announced the arrest of a Swedish national who is the leader of an international gang.

The suspect had fled Sweden and was wanted under a Red Notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) on suspicion of involvement in money laundering crimes.

The arrest coincided with the Swedish authorities’ arrest of six members of the gang in Sweden.

The Ministry stated that investigations revealed that the network had handled approximately SEK70 million, equivalent to AED26.5 million, over a ten-month period by dealing in cash proceeds derived from criminal activities and redirecting them to other criminal entities, in addition to using cryptocurrencies to transfer and move the value of those funds.

The tracing of cryptocurrency transactions and analysis of digital evidence also helped uncover financial links to other criminal activities, including organised crime and contract killings.

The operation was the result of direct security coordination and intelligence sharing between the UAE and Swedish authorities.

Extensive searches, investigations, and close monitoring led to the identification of the gang leader’s whereabouts and his arrest in the United Arab Emirates, simultaneously with the arrest of six members of the network in Sweden. Legal proceedings were initiated against them.

Brigadier Abdulaziz Al Ahmad, Director General of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior, said that the operation underscores the effectiveness of security cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Sweden, as well as the importance of exchanging information and expertise in pursuing international criminal networks and tracking their activities and financial flows.

He added, “The United Arab Emirates reaffirms its firm commitment to pursuing individuals wanted by justice and combating transnational organized crime. In cooperation with its international partners, the UAE will continue to track criminal networks, disrupt their sources of financing, and take legal action against anyone seeking to exploit the country’s territory for criminal activities.”

For his part, Anders Wiberg, Police Commissioner and Head of the International Division of the Swedish Police Authority, praised the security cooperation with the UAE, saying, “The close and effective cooperation with the United Arab Emirates was a key factor in achieving the successful outcome of this case, and we express our sincere gratitude to the UAE authorities for their valuable cooperation and support.”