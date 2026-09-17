Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs to support media sector, develop young talent

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today witnessed the signing of a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on the closing day of the Arab Media Summit 2026.

The MoUs brought together the Dubai Media Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office and the Dubai Press Club with a number of leading government entities and national and academic institutions, with the aim of building media capabilities and developing young talent in media and content creation.

The agreements support Dubai’s position as a leading regional and global centre for media, content creation and innovation.

The MoUs were signed by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, with Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU); Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Dr. Ahmad bin Meshar, Secretary-General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts; Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs; Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group Chief Executive Officer of ENOC; Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai; Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University; and Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan, President and CEO of the Higher Colleges of Technology.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri said, “We believe the true value of strong partnerships goes beyond their immediate outcomes. Over time, they create opportunities to share knowledge and expertise, build capabilities and develop more integrated ways of working.

“At the Dubai Press Club, we are committed to expanding our partnerships with leading national institutions, universities and centres of knowledge. By drawing on their diverse expertise and specialisations, we can create shared value, anticipate change and strengthen our readiness for the future.”

On the MoU between the Dubai Press Club and the United Arab Emirates University to support the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), said, “This partnership reflects the importance of stronger links between academic and media institutions and the opportunities they create to exchange knowledge and expertise and connect research and education with professional practice. Through our collaboration with the Dubai Press Club, we look forward to developing joint programmes and initiatives that build capabilities and give our students greater opportunities to gain practical experience and enhance their professional readiness for careers in media.”

Speaking about the MoU between the Dubai Press Club and Dubai Municipality, Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “At Dubai Municipality, we are committed to supporting the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ through our partnership to develop content creators specialising in safety. Our aim is to equip a new generation of content creators with the knowledge, skills and tools to produce innovative content addressing public and occupational safety, raise community awareness, and make safety messages more accessible and relevant to people’s everyday lives and behaviour.”

Regarding the MoU between the Dubai Media Council and the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, Dr. Ahmad bin Meshar, Secretary-General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, said, “We are pleased to sign an MoU with the Dubai Media Council, establishing a framework for collaboration with a leading institution in the national media landscape. The agreement supports our joint efforts to keep pace with the latest legislative developments from a media perspective, strengthen integration between legislative and media functions across Dubai Government entities, advance legal research and studies, and ensure the accuracy of media content relating to legislation.”

On the MoU between the Dubai Press Club and Dubai Courts, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, said, “We see our participation in the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ as an investment in developing skilled content creators who can communicate legal knowledge to the public in a clear and innovative way, while maintaining accuracy and credibility. The true value of this partnership goes beyond institutional participation; it lies in making a tangible contribution to developing capable and knowledgeable legal content creators.”

Speaking about the MoU between the Dubai Press Club and Dubai Customs to support the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said, “Through our partnership with the Dubai Press Club, we are establishing a first-of-its-kind programme that brings together security and economic content creation, reflecting Dubai Customs’ responsibility to protect society and facilitate trade. We aim to equip our teams to transform their specialised knowledge and practical experience into professional content that brings customs operations closer to the public, raises awareness of the risks of smuggling and illicit trade, and highlights the role of efficient procedures and secure supply chains in supporting the sustainable movement of business.”

Regarding the MoU between the Dubai Press Club and ENOC, Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group Chief Executive Officer of ENOC, said, “ENOC has always recognised the importance of creating purposeful and valuable content that raises awareness and enhances the customer experience. Through our partnership in the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, we aim to draw on our expertise to support and empower the next generation of content creators and contribute to the development of high-quality, specialised retail content that reflects Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and excellence.”

On the MoU between the Dubai Press Club and the University of Dubai to support the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, said, “We are proud of this strategic partnership with the Dubai Press Club. Through the Dubai Business School at the University of Dubai, we are committed to equipping our learners with future-ready skills in digital communication, content creation, emerging technologies and media innovation. We firmly believe that combining academic excellence with specialised media expertise will empower a new generation of creative, adaptable and responsible media professionals who are equipped not only to keep pace with change, but to help shape the future of media.”

Speaking about the MoU between the Dubai Press Club and the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said, “Media today is undergoing a transformation that extends beyond the tools it uses to how content is created and the skills the industry requires, particularly in the age of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. Our collaboration with the Dubai Press Club brings together academic knowledge and professional expertise to develop talent capable not only of keeping pace with the future of media, but also of helping shape it.”

Regarding the MoU between the Government of Dubai Media Office and the Higher Colleges of Technology, Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan, President and CEO of the Higher Colleges of Technology, said, “Our partnership with the Government of Dubai Media Office reflects the Higher Colleges of Technology’s approach to building strategic partnerships that connect academic learning with real-world professional environments and create broader opportunities for students to acquire the experience and skills required by future industries. This collaboration is particularly significant at a time when the media sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by the evolution of digital media and the growing role of digital platforms and social media.”

The MoUs form part of the efforts of the Dubai Media Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office and the Dubai Press Club to expand partnerships with government, national and academic institutions, strengthen collaboration and promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise to develop talent and foster a stronger culture of joint action.