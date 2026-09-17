Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation marks 30 years

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) is celebrating 30 years since its establishment in 1996 under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Over three decades, the Foundation has invested in people, arts education, cultural exchange and Emirati creative talent, establishing itself as a key contributor to the UAE’s cultural landscape.

Sheikh Nahyan, Patron of ADMAF, said the Foundation continues to play an important role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become a leading global centre for culture and the arts.

He said ADMAF has embodied the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan by recognising culture and the arts as an essential part of life and a force for enriching society and bringing cultures together.

Sheikh Nahyan added that culture and the arts reflect pride in the UAE and its values of tolerance, stability, service to society and human development.

Founded by Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, ADMAF has supported young people and emerging Emirati talent, expanded access to arts education and developed cultural relationships in the UAE and internationally.

Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said the Foundation was established out of a sense of responsibility towards the nation, society, young people and artists.

She expressed hope that ADMAF would continue empowering young people to develop through new ideas and technologies while remaining rooted in the UAE’s values, identity and cultural narrative.

To mark its 30th anniversary, ADMAF is launching a special series across its digital and social media platforms combining archival and contemporary material, testimonials from cultural and diplomatic figures, and stories from Emirati and Arab artists supported by the Foundation.

Thirty artists and alumni will participate in the series, sharing their work, experiences and perspectives on the UAE’s cultural development and ADMAF’s impact over the past three decades.

ADMAF has reached more than 150,000 students through nearly 2,500 educational initiatives across the seven emirates. Since 2004, 2,608 Emirati creatives have benefited from 296 professional development opportunities.

Since 2004, Abu Dhabi Festival has presented 42 world premieres, 97 Middle East premieres and 43 UAE premieres.

Looking ahead, ADMAF plans to expand access to cultural and artistic programmes, present new music and visual arts experiences in Abu Dhabi and work with national and international partners on projects exploring emerging ideas and technologies.