Oman, UK FMs discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions in region

MUSCAT, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, and his British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband discussed on Thursday the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and creating conditions for addressing outstanding issues through dialogue and negotiations.

According to the Oman News Agency (ONA), the two ministers exchanged views during a phone call on ways to overcome obstacles facing political efforts. They stressed the importance of building on opportunities for understanding and translating them into practical steps toward consolidating de-escalation, while taking into account the security of the countries in the region and their legitimate interests.