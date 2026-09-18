Kuwait, Canada to promote defence cooperation

KUWAIT,18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber AlAhmad Al-Sabah and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand signed a MoU on cooperation between the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) in the field of defence and security.

The signing of the document came at the end of the meeting between the two ministers as part of Sheikh Jarrah's visit to Ottawa on Thursday, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, carried by KUNA.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the progress of the friendly relations in all areas, and they agreed to open new horizons for the mutually beneficial cooperation.

Both sides also exchanged views an several regional issues, notably the situation int Gulf region and efforts aiming to deescalate the tensions and promote security and stability, the statement added.