President of Senegal visits UAE Council for Fatwa Chairman in Nouakchott

NOUAKCHOTT, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, yesterday visited Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa and President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, during a stopover in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, on his return from Abu Dhabi to Dakar.

President Faye and Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah discussed the importance of promoting the values of peace and coexistence, strengthening the role of religious and intellectual leaders in preventing conflicts and countering extremism, and supporting efforts to advance stability and development across Africa.

Nouakchott hosts the headquarters of the African Conference for the Promotion of Peace, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, which brings together political, religious and intellectual leaders to advance African approaches to peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

The Senegalese President's visit is particularly significant in light of the growing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Senegal and their joint efforts to promote peace and development in Africa.