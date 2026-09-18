UAE President receives Ethara delegation following F1 Promoter of the Year win

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation from Ethara, the organiser of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, following its win of the 2025 F1 Promoter of the Year award.

His Highness congratulated the delegation and highlighted the vital role of UAE companies in strengthening the country’s reputation as a leading destination for global events.

His Highness also commended the UAE talent working in the events industry and their contribution to enhancing its global competitiveness, noting that the sector is an important pillar of the UAE’s development.

The Ethara delegation thanked His Highness for his support for the events industry and for empowering UAE talent to contribute to its growth and global status.

Ethara, which specialises in event, entertainment and venue management, has played a key role in the growth and development of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and its associated events.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and a number of Sheikhs and officials.