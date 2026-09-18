UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Ambassador of the Holy See

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the First-Class Order of Zayed II to Archbishop Christophe Z. El-Kassis, Ambassador of the Holy See, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, presented the Order to El-Kassis during a meeting at the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dubai. During the meeting, Al Marar commended El-Kassis’ role and efforts in promoting the culture and values of tolerance and human fraternity.

For his part, El-Kassis expressed his sincere appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commending the UAE’s role in promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and mutual respect.