Saud bin Saqr attends Central American Independence Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Sheikha Hissa bint Sultan Al Nahyan, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended a reception hosted by the embassies of Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala to the UAE to mark the 205th anniversary of the independence of the Central American countries.

The reception, held at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa, was attended by Francisco Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the UAE; Gerardo Pérez Figueroa, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the UAE; Jorge Rafael Archila Ruiz, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE; and Luis Alfonso de Alba Góngora, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE. Also attending were a number of ambassadors accredited to the UAE, senior officials and members of the diplomatic missions of the three countries.

Sheikh Saud said the occasion presented an opportunity to celebrate the rich history and national identity of the peoples of Central America, while looking ahead to a prosperous future built on cooperation and shared ambition. He highlighted the longstanding ties between the UAE and the countries of Central America, rooted in friendship and mutual respect.

H.H. Sheikh Saud reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening these relations in support of continued development and growth, extending his sincere congratulations to the peoples of Central America and his best wishes for their continued progress and prosperity.

For their part, the ambassadors expressed their appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for attending the celebration, reaffirming their countries' keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE and expand areas of partnership. They also praised the growth and development witnessed by Ras Al Khaimah across various sectors.

Ras Al Khaimah is hosting the celebration for the second consecutive year, reflecting the depth of relations and the shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation and engagement between the two sides.