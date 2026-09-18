Mohammed bin Rashid explores research project on Al Khuzam

DUBAI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, explored a research project tracing the story of Al Khuzam from its earliest roots to its place in Emirati society today.

The project looks beyond Al Khuzam as an object, uncovering how its meaning evolved across generations, from a practical part of everyday life to a social and cultural symbol shaped by the land, its people, and their way of life. It brings together its uses, craftsmanship, symbolism, and presence in collective memory, revealing how Al Khuzam has endured by adapting while remaining deeply connected to Emirati identity.

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness was introduced to the project’s core pillars, from the research and knowledge that trace Al Khuzam’s evolution across generations, to the traditional techniques that shaped its making and the artisans who continue to carry that craft forward.

The project also explored how the distinct details, forms, and language of Al Khuzam can inspire a new generation of contemporary designs and products, extending its relevance while preserving the character that makes it unmistakably its own.

A multidisciplinary team of researchers, specialists, artisans, and creatives, supervised by The Development Office, contributed to the project across their respective fields of expertise. By connecting historical research with living craftsmanship, the project creates a platform to preserve knowledge, reinterpret tradition, and expand its relevance, while opening new opportunities for entrepreneurs through an integrated model that brings together research, craft, design, and enterprise.

His Highness examined the project’s core pillars, which detailed the documentation outcomes, the historical evolution of Al Khuzam over time, traditional crafting methods, and the efforts of artisans to preserve and pass on these skills across generations. The research project also highlighted the contributions of Emirati entrepreneurs and designers in reintroducing Al Khuzam through contemporary products and designs, boosting its presence and introducing its value and status to the world.

The project documents the development of Al Khuzam through three main stages: starting with the functional phase tied to camel steering and desert navigation; transitioning into the social phase as part of the prevailing attire and lifestyle in the region; and culminating in its modern symbolic phase as a distinct element of the Emirati identity.

Furthermore, the research project presents historical evidence from across the Arab world reflecting the historical scope of Al Khuzam's use, alongside documenting its presence in Arabic poetry and the meanings it carried within Emirati culture.

The project addresses the craft of Al Khuzam making and its traditional stages, beginning with collecting wool, spinning the fibres into fine threads, braiding them into a sturdy rope, and adding knots, rings, and silver chains that combine functional utility with aesthetic value.

It also highlights the role of Emirati artisans in safeguarding this handcraft, maintaining its details and skills, and transmitting them to future generations to ensure the continuity of associated knowledge. The project frames the craft of Al Khuzam as an integrated ecosystem comprising knowledge, skill, materials, crafting techniques, and human stories, making its documentation and transmission to younger generations essential for its sustainability.

The project examined the presence of Al Khuzam in Arabic poetry as an integral part of Arab life and its environment. It featured in poems associated with camels, travel, and leadership, before expanding its symbolism to express resolve, strength, and resilience. This poetic presence reveals the cherished place Al Khuzam held in the Arab cultural memory and highlights the power of poetry in preserving life’s elements across generations.

The project included the creation of innovative works that present Al Khuzam in a modern context, alongside a visual language inspired by its signature rings, threads, and details, converting them into motifs and elements adaptable for modern design and products.

His Highness examined models demonstrating how the symbolism and visual elements of Al Khuzam can be leveraged to develop products that blend authenticity with modernity, reinforcing its presence in daily life while preserving its unique identity.

Additionally, the project showcases the role of Emirati entrepreneurs and designers in reviving Al Khuzam by developing inspired products, enhancing its standing as an authentic Emirati product that introduces a key aspect of UAE culture to the world.

Supervised by the Development Office, a team of researchers, specialists, and creatives worked on this comprehensive study covering the historical roots of Al Khuzam, the evolution of its usage, crafting methods, and the development of modern inspired products.

Designers drew inspiration from Al Khuzam to create bespoke collections reflecting its historical value, strengthening the role of design in reconnecting generations with their heritage and consolidating Al Khuzam as a living Emirati symbol sustained through its presence in society and connection to people's lives.

The research project aims to deepen knowledge of Al Khuzam, pass on its crafting skills to new generations, and empower artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs to revive its presence and expand its application in society.